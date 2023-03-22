2023 Polls: APC Guber Aspirant Congratulates Ebonyi Governor-Elect, Umahi, Others Over Landslide Victory

Advertisement

Former Governorship Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi State, Dr Nnanna Elias Igwe, has congratulated the Governor-Elect and Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru on his landslide victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the State.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by Dr Igwe and made available to Journalists in Abakaliki, on Wednesday, also congratulated wife of the Governor-elect, Mrs Uzoamaka Nwifuru, the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, his wife, Rachel Ogonna Umahi for working very hard to ensure total victory for the APC family in the State.

Igwe who is a Consultant Emergency Physician, National Health Service,

London, United Kingdom, also congratulated the Deputy Governor-elect, Mrs Patricia Obila, all the APC National and State Assembly members-elect, in the State for a job well done and victory well deserved.

He further commended the Ebonyi APC Family, the APC campaign Council especially the DG, Chief Austin Umahi, and the State APC leadership led by Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha for what he described as a fantastic victory for the APC family in Ebonyi State.

Igwe who is a Commander, Ebonyi Hall of Fame, also congratulated the good people of Ebonyi State for making a very good Choice and electing Mr Nwifuru as the 4th Executive Governor of the State, and described it as an affirmation of equity, justice and fairness in Ebonyi State.

He appealed to all the contestants to accept the outcome of the election and unite in peace for progress and development of Ebonyi State, even as he appealled to the Governor-elect, Mr Nwifuru to be magnanimous in victory and form a Government of State Unity.

According to him, power belongs to God and only God ordains a leader, adding, “on equity, justice and fairness Ebonyi people stand. May equity, justice and fairness continue forever in Ebonyi State.”

Part of Dr Igwe’s statement reads:”I wish to congratulate all good people of Ebonyi State for making a very good Choice and electing RT Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru as the 4th Executive Governor of the State. This is affirmation of equity, justice and fairness in Ebonyi State.

“I wish to appeal to all the contestants to accept the outcome of the concluded election in Ebonyi State and unite in peace for progress and development of Ebonyi State. If you did not win today, you may win tomorrow. Let us eschew bitterness and rancour for a better Ebonyi State as we are brothers and sisters.

“I wish to also appeal to the Governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory and form a Government of State Unity ( GoSU) of inclusion of opposition parties as father of the state. I am very pleased with the Governor -elect extension of olive branch to his fellow contestants to join his Government during his maiden acceptance speech declaring that they were all winners. This is a commendable step in the right direction.

“Power belongs to God and only God ordains a leader. On equity, justice and fairness Ebonyi people stand. May equity, justice and fairness continue forever in Ebonyi State.

“I pray for Almighty God to bless abundantly the Governor-elect and his family and usher in a new era of peace, unity and continued harmonious co-existence all Ebonyians irrespective of religious, political and ethnic affiliations for a better Ebonyi State.

“Congratulations Ebonyians , we are all winners !!”