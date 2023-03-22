Gunmen kidnap 19 yr old girl in Ondo, demand N10M as ransom

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

A 19-year-old girl, Adetutu Okibaloye, has been abducted from her home at Imoru in Ose Local Government area of Ondo state.

Sources said the girl was with her aunt, Mrs Alaba Oga, when kidnappers gained access into their building and took away the girl.

It added that the kidnappers used cutlass to inflict injuries on the aunt.

It was gathered that the kidnappers have called to demand payment of N10m as ransom

Impeccable sources close to the family of the abducted girl had informed our reporter that operatives of Ondo Amotekun corps were on the trail of the kidnappers, vows to confront them squarely.