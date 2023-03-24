Umahi advise Obi, Atiku to forget litigations and join hands with Tinubu to build Nigeria

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has urged Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and others who contested with President-elect, Ahmed Tinubu in the recently concluded elections to embrace peace and join hands to rebuild the nation of Nigeria.

Umahi made the call in a statewide broadcast and press conference on Wednesday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

The Governor charged them to see Tinubu and Shettima’s victory as the will of God and admonished them against unnecessary litigations.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmud Yakubu for the invaluable innovations brought into Nigeria’s electoral process.