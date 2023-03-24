In spiritual realm, I saw Tinubu not being able to climb presidential seat – Bishop Udeh

Advertisement

…advises Obi to channel his energy now towards getting referendum for Biafra

By Chuks Eke

Still basking in the euphoria of not declaring the candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi winner of February 25 presidential election, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, a fiery cleric, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has revealed that he was shown in the spiritual realm the the president-elec, Asiwaju Boka Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC may not be sworn in at the end of the day.

He said in the spiritual realm, an Angel of God showed him where Tinubu was scrambling to torch the presidential seat but could not do so because according to the Angel, God is angry with the way Tinubu was falsely declared the winner of the election, even when it is anticipated that the election was won by Obi with landslide.

Narrating his vision to newsmen in continuation of his 40-day fasting and prayer session, Bishop Udeh who is the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (aka By-Fire-By-Fire), Nnewi, Anambra state, said with this development, anybody who attempted to swear Tinubu in as president on May 29 would have God to contend with.

He however stated that although as human, Tinubu could still take an oath if office but should be prepared to face the wrath of God.

He counseled President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the presidential election a nullity now to avoid attracting the wrath of God, adding that even the Angel warned that God would not spare any person or persons who have hands in manipulation of the presidential result in favour of Tinubu.

He described the court action engaged by Obi to reclaim his mandate as mere academic exercise as according to him, the court judges may likely compromise because the judges are all working in tandem with their government in power which is their pay masters religious bigots.

He therefore urged Obi to stop dissipating his energy in the court but to channel such energy towards getting referendum for Biafra actualization because the muslim world on collaboration with the international community have conspired to deny Ndigbo the privilege to become president of Nigeria.

He also advised Obi to thread cautiously this time around while his petition is pending in the court so as not to fall into the waiting hands of his political enemies who could mesmerize him as they are now doing with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB.

He said this conspiracy manifested on the international community not assisting Ndigbo to get their desired Biafra not becoming president of Nigeria because they are benefiting enormously from the travails of Ndigbo in the hands of the Muslim fulanis who he said had given the international community a free hand to drill the nation’s mineral deposits as much as they wished.

According to Bishop Udeh, “I am advising Obi to jettison the idea of reclaiming his mandate and channel his energy towards getting referendum for Biafra actualization, not minding the fact that the fulanis, in collaboration with their Yoruba brothers would allow any Igbo man to become president of Nigeria in this century.

He recalled that president Buhari had toppled president Shehu Shagari regime in 1983, giving his reason as corruption, thuggery, violence and other vices but refused to tell Nigerians the home truth that it was because Dr. Alex Ekwueme, the the vice president and an Igbo man was warming up to take over from Shagari and that the fulanis would never want an Igbo man to ever become president of Nigeria.

He contended that within Buhari’s eight years in office from 2015 till date, all those vices he adduced as reasons for toppling Shagari’s civilian regime as far back as 1983 (40 years ago) have been properly institutionalized and integrated into the the system which is why there is an alarming rate of insecurity, hunger, poverty, corruption and uncertainties in the country at the moment.

On the current naira redesign policy, he expressed sympathy to Nigerians who were deceived into depositing their hard earned money into the banks for replacement with new naira notes only to be deprived from having access to their monies till date because their have been systematically diverted into private pockets, thereby leaving the common man quite impoverished.

He accused the British Ambassador to Nigeria, Catriona Laing of feeding her country with lies against Ndigbo because she is allegedly getting a personal favour from the Nigerian government in power.

“From time immemorial, Britain has a natural hatred on Ndigbo because they see them as those who claim to know too much and that was why they always have a rapport with fulanis who give them free hand to drill as much quantity of crude oil as they wished and in appreciation, continued to show solidarity with Fulanis against Ndigbo to the extent of assisting them kill Ndigbo in the even of war or crisis.