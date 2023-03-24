Stop Distracting Boss Mustapha with Petty Politics – APC Warns

Advertisement

Press Release

The leadership of APC Alliance Network for Democracy has frowned at the ongoing attempts by some political hawks and merchants within and outside the Adamawa State political space to humiliate and lower the estimation of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Barrister Boss Gida Mustapha CFR before the right thinking members of the public.

Reacting to news of the suspension of the SGF by the Chairman of APC in Gwadabawa Ward, the group said, it wondered why different attacks of fake news and political hatchet job against the SGF would be surfacing in the media less than 24 hours after the first salvo was fired?

Noting that when their plot to use a well publicized fake Twitter account to attribute misogynistic and anti-party comments to the SGF failed, they resorted to using a poor party Ward Chairman to achieve their new trajectory against him.

Needless to say that we are already aware of their next move and we are promising to name and shame these Satanic agents in our next press release.

Nonetheless, that APC lost election in Mustapha’s Polling Unit is not something to be sponsored in newspapers using a poor chap to give credence to it because they are many leaders of the party who couldn’t deliver their Wards let alone their polling unit and no body suspended them for such.

In any case, that APC lost election in Mustapha’s Polling Unit in a peaceful atmosphere is a clear prove of his commitment to the ethos of democracy and support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to conduct credible, free and fair elections where the people’s wishes are allowed to prevail.

We know why all these sudden attacks on the SGF are coming out but as promised, we would expose those behind it to Nigerians in our next episode.

While we commend the State Working Committee of our party in Adamawa State for directing the Local Government Executive committee of the party in Yola North to constitute a disciplinary committee to immediately investigate and recommend appropriate action against the solecism, we urge Nigerians and party members across the country to ignore and be wary of the antics of these shadow-chasing and low-ranked dark entities within and outside the party.

SIGNED

Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman,

Northeast Coordinator,

APC Alliance Network for Democracy.