They Had Already Burnt Them Before We Got There —Police React to Another Jungle Justice in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has said the suspected robbers recently burnt by angry mob in the state were already on fire before the officers of the Command arrived the scene.

It would be recalled that five suspected robbers met their untimely deaths in the state on Saturday as they were captured, stoned to death and burnt to ashes on Saturday by some angry youths.

It was gathered alleged that the suspects specialized in robbing people of their phones and other belongings on gunpoint, and were operating in a tricycle (popularly known as Keke Napep), before they were captured and by some youths who immediately ‘dealt’ with them into death

Reacting to the incident, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said they got to the scene of the incident at about 5:30 pm, only to see that the suspected thieves had already been set ablaze

He also revealed that the officers recovered some phones of different brands from the scene as a as a tricycle suspected to have been also stolen by the suspects.

He said, “The Operatives recovered 5 phones of different brands and a tricycle suspected to have been stolen by the suspects who were lynched.

“Meanwhile, the Command condemns this act in totality and has always encouraged the public to take suspects to police stations whenever they are apprehended, this will help the Police to conduct proper investigations into the activities of the suspects and bring them to justice under extant laws.

“Investigation is still ongoing and further development shall be communicated.”

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu

