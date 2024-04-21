Anambra Youth Commander, Chukwunwendu, Marks Birthday, Offers Solution to Naira Depreciation

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Pool King Global Investment Ltd., Hon. Gabriel Chukwunwendu recommended controlling the number of people who trade dollar in the black market as one of the steps to stabilize the value of naira.

Hon. Chukwunwendu, who is also the Anambra Youth Commander, gave the suggestion while fielding questions from newsmen during his birthday ceremony and that of his wife, Mrs. Uchenna Chukwunwendu, which held over the weekend in Awka, the state capital.

According to him, since exchange rates are typically higher than official rates in the black market due to speculative demand and limited supply; controlling the number of persons trading dollar and naira in the black market can help strengthen the value of the naira by limiting the unregulated and often speculative trading that drives up demand for foreign currencies. This, he said, can also direct more foreign currency transactions through official channels, where rates are set and regulated by monetary authorities, which can lead to a more stable and favorable environment for the naira, thereby strengthening its value.

The young philanthropist, who is also a role model to many youths, frowned at youths engaging in illegalities, just to belong; even as he advised every youth to first of all be positive minded, have a decision to make it in life, and then start from somewhere, rather than idly waiting for manner to fall from heaven.

“Indulging in illegal business is a choice. None of us came through a rich home. But I took it as a personal decision to be useful and be who I am today. So, I charge all youths to think positive. That is the first step,” he advised.

When asked his experience about real estate business in Anambra, the Pool King Boss attested that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has really made the real estate business favourable in the state through his developmental projects that have resulted in the opening up of many places, thereby increasing the values of lands in areas, including the hinterlands.

While recounting how he relocated his real estate business from Abuja down to Anambra State after listening to Governor Soludo’s call for Akụ Ruo Ụlọ when he came to address them; the Nnewi-born real estate mogul, however, decried high level of taxation in the state. He passionately appealed to the Governor to be considerate in taxation, especially to them who are indigenous developers and investors, and more especially to those of them who relocated their investments down to Anambra just in response to his Akụ Ruo Ụlọ clarion call.

The Anambra Youth Commander, whose birthday was April 17 while his wife’s own was April 15, said they decided to celebrate the two together, having become one, by virtue of tying the marital knot since 12 years. He further appreciated the solidarity and supports received from friends and well-wishers, while also expressing optimism for brighter years ahead.

In a tribute to the celebrants, a legal luminary and philanthropist, Barr. Kelechi Agbasiere (Founder of The Siere Foundation), described them as one of the outstanding couples in Anambra, given the impacts they have made in the lives of many youths in the state and beyond, through their philanthropic gestures, coaching and empowerment programs, employment offers, among others.

“Pool King is a nice guy. In his less than 40 years of age, he has made impacts in the lives of many Nigerians in different parts of the country, both in Anambra, Abuja, Asaba, and many other places, as young as he is. Indeed, he is a nice guy; and that is why I can proudly identify with him,” he said.

Contributing, the MD/CEO of the Graceland Real Estate Group, Mr. Okechukwu Okoli lauded the celebrants as source of inspiration and motivation to many youths in the country, especially considering how they attend, support and even sponsor many youth-oriented programmes and other such initiatives that will benefit humanity and the society at large.

Witnessed by the fathers of the celebrants, Chief Samson Chukwunwendu, and Chief Ignatius Okeke; the well-attended celebration was also graced by celebrities and entertainers from different parts of the country, who, together with the conviviality, made the event remarkable and memorable.