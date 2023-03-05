Sultan advise defeated presidential candidates to accept defeat in good faith

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR, Dutse

The Sultan of Sokoto and chairman Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Nigeria, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has appealed to presidential Candidates who lost victory to accept the outcome of Presidential and National Assembly elections in good faith.

Sa’ad Abubakar stated this during the coronation ceremony of the new Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Mohammad Hameem Sanusi, held at the Aminu Kano Triangle Dutse, JIgawa state capital.

He urged politicians to always encourage and preach peace and stability among their supporters.

He warned that politicians should stop any act that could distrupt peace among the good people of Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to accept the will of God, saying in the recently concluded elections, God Almighty made his choice.

“We should consider it as an act of God. He made the winners and the losers, that is natural, only one person can win in any election”, he said.

On the new Emir, he said “I enjoined you all to please support whoever God has given you to be your leader, do not argue with your leader or disobey him under whatever circumstance”.

“Leadership is from the Almighty Allah, He gives leadership to whoever he wishes, at any time, he wishes and no body can question his power or change whatever he does”, Sultan advised.

The new Emir, Alhaji Muhammad Hameem Nuhu Sunusi promised to continue with the good work and leadership of his late father.

“I promise to unite my people, encourage them to seek for education, business and self-help activities” New Emir said.