Rivers APC Guber Candidate, Tonye Cole Dissociate Self From Tinubu’s Victory, Deletes Facebook Post Congratulating Him Over Backlash From Obi’s Supporters

Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has deleted the Facebook post he published on his verified Facebook page to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his victory at the just concluded presidential election.

Mr. Cole had come under serious cyber attack from commenters believed to be supporters of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

The post was deleted after about one hour it was published, showing that Mr. Cole was looking more at getting votes from LP supporters than those of his party, APC.

However, realizing that the post may have offended supporters of Obi’s LP and will cost him the expected votes, he deleted it, prompting question as to whether he was dissociating himself from Tinubu and APC victory in the presidential election.

The post reads:

I join millions of Nigerians to congratulate President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his resounding and expected victory at the just concluded presidential poll.

When you emerged the presidential candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I had no doubt about your ability to lead our party to our third triumph at the presidency because of your pedigree and intimidating track record.

Your conquest is an attestation that majority of Nigerians believe in the milestones you achieved in Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, and your immense contributions to our democracy over the years.

This victory is very important to Rivers State APC because our state is among the states you won convincingly; this shows that our party is fully on ground in the state.

I am looking forward to working with you when we replicate same landslide victory in our dear Rivers State on 11th of March.

– Tonye Cole, mni.