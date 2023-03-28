Nigerian government rehabilitated 51,828 Boko Haram terrorist’s in 18 months

BY SULE TAHIR.

No fewer than 51,828 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members have surrendered to the Federal Government of Nigeria between July 2021 and May 2022, this was revealed by the Nigerian Army Defence Chief, General Lucky Irabor.

Irabor disclosed this while delivering a lecture titled “National Defence Policy and Transitional Justice Approach in the War Against Insurgency in Nigeria” at the 7th Founders’ Day of the Edo State University, Uzairue, in Etsako West local government area on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The CDS also said that 1,543 repentant Boko Haram terrorists graduated from the Mallam Sidi camp in Gombe between 2016 and 2022.