ATS Seasons 2: Nanka Indigenes Invent Waste-to-Wealth Converter to Help Soludo Clean Up Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a fun-filled evening in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, as the organizers of the Anambra Talent Show Season 2 held the grand finale of the Show, which unveiled the great and amazing talents among the youths.



The Show, which held on Sunday, was organized by the Office of the Special Adviser to Anambra State Governor on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism, and the Bring It On Africa, a non-governmental organisation; and had top government functionaries and other dignitaries from different parts of the state and beyond in attendance.



The event, which was also an in-house reality show, featured the amazingly talented youths who made it to the grand finale, as they competed in four different categories, which include Acting, Singing, Dancing, and Technovation, with the finalists going home with mouth-watering prizes, including airline tickets to and fro and destination of their choice within Nigeria, among other consolation prizes.

The Dancing category saw Nwolisa Uchenna (Legend 101) emerge the champion among the three finalists in the category; while Chukwuebuka Okeke (Howdy) won in the singing category after defeating his only rival.

On the other hand, Onyeka Ekure defeated her two co-finalist to emerge champion among in the Acting category; while the trio of Sobechukeu Jeremiah Udenze, Ibeabuchi Julius Okoye, and Izuchukwu Stanley Ezekoye, defeated three other finalists to emerge the champions in the Technovation category after inventing an Ecosafe Machine that converts plastic wastes to wealth by turning it them into raw materials for different production purposes.

During their presentation, the young inventors, who all hailed from Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, explained that the machine has the capacity to melt and convert different kinds of plastic wastes, which, they said, would not only help to sanitize Anambra of plastic wastes, but also help to make the ecosystem safe and solve the climate change challenge by reducing the burning of plastic wastes.

On their own parts, the other three contestants in the Technovation category invented applications that can help track crimes and reduce insecurity in the society through the use of the cloud.

In their verdict, the panel of judges, led by Nollywood actor, Okoye Patrick, hailed the contestants for their performances and presentations, which, the said, were all outstanding, such that it was very difficult to determine the winners.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Host of the Show and veteran Nollywood actor, Sir Bob-Manuel Udokwu who gave a general overview of the event as a talent discovery and exhibition Show, said the vision was to partner with the government to discover and empower individuals who are exceptionally talented, even after the Show.

Udokwu, who is also the Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, noted that the government of Prof. Soludo has special interest in the youths, and particularly in the youths with special skills and creative talents, which, he said, he has manifested through various empowerment programs so far rolled out by his administration.

While describing art and entertainment as very interesting and lucrative venture, he also commended the contestants for their maturity and comportment throughout the entire period of the Show, even as he also commended everyone who contributed to the success of the event, and called on Anambrarians to continue to support the entertainment industry and the work of art in general.

The event was supported by the Nigerian Breweries, the United Nigeria Airlines, the Cosharis Group, Pinnacle Hotels, Residency Hotels among others.

