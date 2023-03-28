NAFDAC raise alarm over influx of contaminated eye drop

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

THE National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians to be wary of the rampant influx of contaminated EzriCare and Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears eye drops as fake and contaminated eye drops, and people should indulge patronage.

The recall is contained in a public alert with No: 008/2023 signed by NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in Abuja on Sunday.

She said that the eye drop was recalled in February due to suspected contamination with pseudomonas aeruginosa, a highly resistant bacterium.

According to her, since the recall, the U.S. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has reported 68 patients across 16 states with health problems from the bacteria, including eye infections.

Other problems associated with the eye drop were permanent loss of vision, surgical removal of eyeballs and a case of death with a “bloodstream infection”.

The NAFDAC boss said that laboratory testing identified the bacteria in opened EzriCare bottles from multiple sources according to the CDC.

She stated that unopened bottles were being examined to check whether contamination occurred during manufacturing.

“Although the products are not in NAFDAC database, importers, distributors, retailers and consumers are therefore advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain.

“Importation, distribution, sale and use of the above mentioned products must be avoided.

“Members of the public in possession of the above listed products are advised to discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office,” the NAFDAC added.

