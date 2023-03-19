Electorates Revealed How Police Were Used To Aide Thuggery, Malpractice In Imo Election

An electorate who pleaded anonymity revealed that in Ikeduru Local Government Area, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, professor Placid Njoku were caught in his Amaimo INEC ward harassing, intimidating voters and snatching ballot boxes and Bvas with the assistance of heavily armed Police personnels from Imo state command.

Advertisement

Imolites and election observers have decried the illegitimate roles played by the men of Nigeria police in the just concluded state Assembly polls in Imo State.

Notwithstanding the rate of insecurity in the state, Imolites across the 27 Local Governments Areas came out in good numbers to elect new lawmakers who shall represent them in the state House Of Assembly.

However, vote buying, intimidation and violence have murdered the supposed Democratic electoral exercise held yesterday,18th March 2023.

Some observers who witnessed the election, as well as good number of electorates in the state have condemned the negative roles of the armed policemen attached to Imo State government officials who involved in thuggery and intimidating innocent voters in the state by the directive of APC members.

An electorate who pleaded anonymity revealed that in Ikeduru Local Government Area, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, professor Placid Njoku were caught in his Amaimo INEC ward harassing, intimidating voters and snatching ballot boxes and Bvas with the assistance of heavily armed Police personnels from Imo state command.

He said, “We could not hold on our tears over what we saw yesterday in Amaimo Ikeduru the town of Imo State Deputy Governor. it is shameful to acknowledge I am from Imo

“Nigerian Police numbering over 20 and Ikeduru Cult gang numbering over 100 storm Chieze Ochasi boot, Boot 009 to carry all election materials. Heavy shooting took place. The Village youth resisted them but many were wounded and taken away by Nigerian Police. It was a fight for all. Many of my village youths missing. APC imported thugs and many of my village youths wounded and as I speak to you, many have been rushed to hospital.

“Nigerian Police, thank you. I have serious wound but was able to escape.

I hate Nigeria.

I hate APC

I Hate Charlvon

“One of my brothers was arrested but was released at the spot because he said he voted APC and the party agent confirmed and he was released. Ahhh, curse be all riggers of this election. Your entire generation is cursed.” He said.

A similar development which also took place in Okigwe, where the zonal chairman of the PDP, Chief Chidi Dike have also revealed how Chinasa Nwaneri, Robertson Ekwebelem, Major Emenike led thugs to invade Onuimo LGA Collation Centre, beat up Party agents, and carted away election materials and abducted INEC officials.