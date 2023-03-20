Bauchi: Gov. Bala Mohammed attributes victory to God’s will

Advertisement

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Monday, attributed his re-election victory in the state to the will of God.

Addressing some jubilant fans, Mohammed also attributed his victory to a collective struggle of the common man whom, he said,, had placed the interest of the state above their personal interests.

“I am highly honoured by the mandate given to me by the electorate and I hereby pledge my commitment to consolidate on the success recorded during my first tenure.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on those who lost in the election to support my administration’s move towards transforming the state,” he said.

The governor, however, solicited for the forgiveness of those he might have offended unknowingly during his electioneering campaign, adding this is the time to face serious government business.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed polled 525,280 votes to defeat his closest opponent, APC’s retired Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar, who scored 432,272 votes.