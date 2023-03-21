Again, Early Morning Fire Destroys Goods Worth Millions of Naira in Onitsha

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

Goods worth millions of naira were reportedly destroyed in Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State, following a mysterious fire outbreak that erupted in the market in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started at about 5.am at the popular Abada/Lace Line, where different types of clothing materials are sold.

It was gathered that the inferno first started in a building in the area, popularly known as the White House, which housed offices, halls and shops, before it speedily escalated to other shops in the area.

The eyewitness said the fire outbreak was discovered through thick smoke oozing out from the area, which woke and forced the residents and shop owners in the area to trace and rush to the scene, only to discover that the fire had already destroyed many things.

Although, it was gathered that the fire has been put off, this reporter’s efforts to get the reactions of the Anambra State Fire Chief, Mr. Martin Agbili, proved abortive, as his number was not connecting as at the time of this publication.

More details later…