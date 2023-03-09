APC Taraba Candidate, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha Exposed In BVAS Manipulation Attempt

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

The governorship candidate of the ruling APC in Taraba state, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has been exposed in an alleged attempt to manipulate the BVAS device ahead of the governorship election which was rescheduled to Saturday, 18th Of March, 2023.

This allegation was revealed by intelligent reports from Taraba, making it known that Bwacha has stored BVAS devices in a building in Jalingo and has perfected plans to thumbprint on them before the election date.

According to reports, Senator Emmanuel has connived with staffers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the plans work, showing his desperation to win the election.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria police force raided the home of the APC governorship candidate in Niger state over reports that he has stored BVAS machines in his house with the aim of thumb printing on them. It appears this is a strategy of the APC candidates especially in places where they know they have slim chances at winning in the governorship elections.

Although, the source didn’t reveal if Senator Emmanuel has started the process of thumb printing but anytime from now, He has planned to start with the assistance of INEC officials who have been paid millions of naira and promised appointments when he fraudulently emerges as governor of Taraba state.