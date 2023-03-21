Two INEC officials kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

THE Electoral Officer and the Returning Officer for Zamfara state governorship election in Maradun local government area of the state were kidnapped by bandits to unknown destinations.

The local government area is the hometown of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, who is seeking reelection.

Sources has it that, the officials were heading for the headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission in Gusau, the state capital, to deliver the result of the governorship election for Maradun Local Government when they were intercepted and taken to an undisclosed location.

The Public Relations Officer of the state’s INEC, Muktari Janyau told our reporter that the matter has been reported to the police.

Janyau said, “The Resident Electoral commissioner in charge of Zamfara state, Professor Sa,idu Babura Ahmed has reported the issue to the police commissioner for appropriate action”.

Meanwhile, the results for the election in 9 out of 14 local government areas have been announced and the opposition PDP is leading in seven local government.