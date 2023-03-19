2023: How 30-Year-Old Man ‘Sacked’ Anambra Speaker from State Legislature

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As the surprises from the 2023 Nigeria’s general election continues to emerge, the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), has lost his third (term) re-election bid to a 30-year-old candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Ayamelum State Constituency, Hon. Abuchi Bernard Udemezue.

The result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the election in the area, Professor George Onwudiwe, who said PDP’s thirty-year-old candidate, Udemezue, polled 12,993 votes to defeat Okafor of APGA who got a total of 11,445, and others candidates who took part n the keenly-contested election.

In a related development, the Deputy Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly and candidate of APGA for Orumba North, Hon. Emeka Aforka has lost his second term bid to Hon. Mazi Paul Obu of the Labour Party (LP).

According to the results announced by the Returning Officer, Obu got a total 10,212 votes against Aforka’s 7,675 votes.

Also, the member representing Awka North and candidate of PDP, Hon. John Nwokoye, lost out to a fresher and candidate of APGA, Hon. Chimezie Ikwunne.

The results as announced by the INEC Returning Officer (RO) for the constituency, Dr Martina Egenti, showed that Ikwunne gathered 7199 votes to defeat Nwokoye whose votes were 6110.

Similarly, the Labour Party’s candidate for Anaocha 1, Ms Nkechi Ogbuefi, retired the incumbent member and candidate of PDP, Hon. Ebele Ejimofor, who sought a third term, while Hon. Ejike Okechukwu of APGA retained his seat for Anaocha 2 constituency.

Also, the member representing Onitsha North 1, Hon. Douglas Egbuna of PDP retained his seat with 7140 votes against the candidate of LP, Hon. Chukwunenye Azuka, who got 7135 votes, according to results declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Dr Gideon Ezu.

According to the INEC Returning Officer for Dunukofia constituency, Prof. Alvan-Ikoku Nwamara, the APGA’s candidate, Hon. Jude Azotani, polled a total of 7488 votes to defeat the PDP flag bearer, Achike Onuah who got 4333 votes, just as results so far declared by the INEC showed that Mr Ebuka Igwe of LP won Idemili South, Engr. Emma Nwafor of APGA clinched the Orumba South seat, and Emmanuel Anayo Okpalaeke of APGA emerged winner at Aguata 1.

Similarly, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) flag bearer for Nnewi North, Comrade Augustine Onyedịkachukwu Ike emerged victorious, just as YPP candidate for Nnewi South 1, Nonso Atuchukwu defeated the incumbent Sunny Ozobialu of APGA; while the incumbent member for Nnewi South 2, Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi of YPP, retained his seat.

Speculations abound that, by the time results of the election held at the 30 legislative seats would be announced, APGA would likely win about 16 seats, LP 7 seats, PDP 4 seats, and three already announced 3 seats garnered by the YPP.