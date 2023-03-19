INEC Declares Namadi Umar Elected Jigawa Governor

Advertisement

THE candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Malam Namadi Umar Alhaji of Jigawa state has won the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Announcing the result, the state returning officer, professor Zayyanu Umar of federal university Birnin Kebbi stated that the APC candidate won succeeded PDP candidate Mustapha Sule Lamido with 618,449 votes whereas PDP scored 368,726 votes in which NNPP scores 37156.

In his short remarks shortly after declare him winner of last Saturday’s governorship elections, Alh. Umar Namadi thank Allah and all those that made it possible for his success, assuring to run an inclusive government for all and sundry.

In a related development, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has ban the use of motorcycles and other forms of rallies to celebrate the winner of the State Governorship elections.

In a special message to the people of the State, the Governor urged the people to remain calm and discipline. Alh Muhd Badaru Abubakar said God gives and takes away power,and as such everyone should be thankful and grateful to Allah..

He expressed appreciation to the people of the State for the peaceful and successful conduct of the polls across the State.