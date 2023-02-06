Top Anambra politicians hail journalists for balanced reportage, seek more support ahead 2023

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of outpour of eulogies recently in Awka, Anambra State capital, as some top political figures in the state visited the state’s Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Headed by the Chairman of the State NUJ, Comrade Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, PhD; the gathering, which held at the Godwin Ezemo International Press Centre, Awka, was preceded by the February Congress of the Council, which was also its first Congress in the year 2023.

Addressing the state journalists, the candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP) for Awka North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Kingsley Chukwudozie Uyanmmadu commended them for their support and their balanced reportage as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, which, he said, has gone a long way in recalibrating the minds of the citizens, re-moulding their political views, and making them better understand the situation of the country and the actions expected of them.

Popularly known as Otosi Achala, Hon. Uyammadu, who dissected the country’s problems, harped on the need for the citizens to get it right this time by electing quality and selfless leaders and lawmakers who have the required competence and knowledge to pilot the affairs of the country in a most efficient, effective and impactful way.

Fielding questions from journalists concerning his aspiration to represent the good people of Awka North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Uyammadu said he had personally prepared a realistic manifesto on what to do and how to do them when he emerges; even as he re-assured the constituents of quality representation and democratic dividends. He also described as unfair, the fact that it is only people from Awka South Local Government that have been representing the Awka North and South Federal Constituency for the past 20 years now; and harped on the need for equity and fairness.

While advising people to vote candidate based on his competence and not based on his political party, the YPP flag bearer also charged journalists not to relent on their duty of telling the masses the real truth, as many people depend on them to make decisions.

On her own part, the candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) for Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Princess Ifeoma Mbakwe who also commended Anambra journalists for not compromising in the discharge of their duties, said her aspiration is driven by the passion to do things differently and positively, towards building a new Nigeria that every citizen would be proud of and happy for.

She introduced “SAFER” as the acronym that sums up her legislative agenda, which, she said, will also translate to security, empowerment, educational support, youths and women empowerment, quality laws and welfare schemes, both for the betterment of the people of her senatorial district, Ndị Anambra and Nigerians at large.

Princes Mbakwe, who said she is a proponent of a single term in office for political office holders, further revealed her intent to work with other like-minded lawmakers and stakeholders to cut down cost of governance in Nigeria when elected.

“The best bet for a country with such a debt problem like Nigeria is to cut down the cost of governance and reduce salaries and entitlements of political office holders so that funds will be available for other infrastructural developments,” she said.

Another guest at the event, the Head, Intervention Team of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna re-emphasized the need for the people to shun political apathy and participate massively in the forthcoming general election to elect a competent leader.

He noted that the south-eastern region deserves to produce the next President of the country, as other zones have taken their shares since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

Dr. Okwenna, a former commissioner and governorship aspirant in the state, said Nigeria needs a president who has competence and compassion, which, he said, are found in the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

“Nigerians need president with capacity, character, compassion, and who has the willpower to turn things around for the better; and the answer is in Peter Obi. Obi is one person among his contemporaries that can help Nigerians take back their country, and move it forward,” Okwenna said.

He also commended journalists in the state for their professionalism, while urging them to sustain the good work to continue improving and strengthening the democratic life of the country.

In his remarks, the Chairman of NUJ in Anambra, Dr. Odogwu appreciated the guests for identifying with the Union, while also assuring them that their messages will be widely publicised to you masses for maximum impact.