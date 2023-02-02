Rest on Prof. Uche Ikonne – By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

Advertisement

In Mandela’s tribute to Thambo in his”Long Walk To Freedom”, he cited Plato’s “Allegory of the Metal” thus” In Plato’s Allegory of the Metal”, the philosopher classifies men into groups of gold, silver and lead. Oliver Thambo was pure gold; there was gold in his intellectual brilliance gold in his unfailing loyalty and in his tolerance and generosity; gold in his self- sacrifice. As much as I respect him as a leader, that is how I loved him as a man”.

All to the fallen hero,Prof. Uche Eleazar Ikonne. Rest on our erudite scholar!