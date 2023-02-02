District Head Urges Bauchi Governor To Initiate Crude Oil, Minerals Resources Exploration In Toro

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The District Head of Lame, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame, has urged Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed to initiate move for crude oil , abundance mineral resources exploration in Toro local government area of the state.

The District head made the appeal when Governor Mohammed visited his palace in continuation of his reelection campaign tour of local government areas of the state. He said that evidence indicates traces of large deposits of crude oil and abundant mineral resources in Toro communities.

Alhaji Ali said crude oil exploration in the Toro will further deepen revenues source accruing into the coffers of not only Bauchi State but also Nigeria as a whole.

He said apart from crude oil deposits, Toro has a huge field of gold deposits enough to sustain Bauchi State for decades, hence the need for government to come in and ensure that people citizens benefited from the natural resources that God blessed the area with.

“Over the years, most of our youths are engaged in mining activities for a living and they are making brisk business,” he said.

“In Toro local government we have tin and columbite enough to sustain Bauchi State without a penny from the monthly Federation Account Allocation

“I want to use this opportunity to crave your indulgence Your Excellency to make the case for the full exploration of crude oil and other mineral deposits available in our land for the benefit of our people, Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Governor Bala Mohammed assured of his commitment to deliver people-oriented projects to the people as he did in his first tenure if reelected governor on March 25.

The governor commended the efforts of the District Head for standing firm to woo projects from the state government for his people.

Governor Bala urged the people of Toro local government to massively support all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections to rescue Nigeria and turn around the misfortunes of the country.

He pledged to construct more roads and bring more social amenities If reelected .

Bauchi Governor was turbanned as first Sadaukin Wunti by the district Head.