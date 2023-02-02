Appeal Court Stops INEC From Conducting Rerun Election In Imo State

Advertisement

An appeal Court sitting in Owerri has stopped INEC and Imo PDP from conducting a rerun primary election of the PDP for Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency of the state scheduled to take place today.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A federal high Court in Abuja had last week cancelled the PDP primary election for Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency which produced Albert Agulanna as the winner and ordered a rerun primary election in the federal constituency with 14 days.

Justice Rita Pemu who heard an appeal filled by Uzoma Ugochukwu against PDP, INEC, Bede Eke and Albert Agulanna, ordered that the proposed rerun primary election be halted pending the determination of the applicants appeal before the supreme court.”

By this order the first and second respondents are hereby restrained from conducting a fresh primary election for Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency.”

Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency is the Constituency of the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, who is said to be eyeing a comeback as the governor of the state.