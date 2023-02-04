Presidential Rally: One Nigeria Is Possible, Where Every Nigeria Is Secure/Save – Peter Obi

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, LP, Peter Obi has said One Nigeria is possible, where every Nigeria is secure and save.

He stated this Friday, amid crowd of supporters during a Presidential rally in Abakaliki.

While addressing the youths, Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, expressed displeasure over poor situation in the Country, stating that Public funds should be used for public good.

“We don’t want people to continue stealing public money, we want public money to be used for public good. That is what we are supposed to do.

“I know all of you are itching to ask one or two questions, but let me assure you; trust us, believe us. This year’s election should not be based on crime, no crime buys bread cheaper. It should not be based on religion, no religion buys bread cheaper. It should not be, by my turn. It is your turn to take back your country, not by my turn.

“I’m contesting the election not because its my turn. Not because I’m from the Southeast, but because I’m the most qualified to serve Nigeria at this time. So I ask for your vote, vote for Labour party and you’ll see a new Nigeria,” Peter Obi added.