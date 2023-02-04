“APC Has Already Lost This Presidential Race” – Babachir Lawal

He lamented the injustices suffered by the northern Christians in the hands of northern Muslims through the policies of the APC government targeted at given undue advantage to the northern Muslims over Northern Christians. He cited positions such as Vice Chancellors federally owned universities where out of 26 available positions, only 5 was given to Christians – the remainder to Muslims. This structured disparity, he claims, results in the lopsided admissions currently witnessed in Nigerian public universities where Christians who scored higher scores are denied admission while Muslims who scored much lower scores are given admission. For eight years, “we endured this injustice”.

The former Secretary to the Government to Federation [SGF], Babachir Lawal who served the Muhammed Buhari administration under the All Progressive Congress [APC] has counted the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu out of the 2023 presidential race – stating that “the APC has already lost the 2023 presidential election”.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Bola Tinubu (57%, 1,359 Votes)

Abubakar Atiku (29%, 694 Votes)

Peter Obi (13%, 306 Votes)

Rabiu Kwankwaso (1%, 20 Votes) Total Voters: 2,379

The former SGF is a Christian from the north eastern state of Adamawa who recently decamped from the APC for the Labor party. He appeared at the Politics Today show of the Channels Television where he spoke in detail on the 2023 presidential election and the chances of the three major candidates, Bola Tinubu, Abubakar Atiku, Peter Obi.

Babachir Lawal pointed to the APC as the party of darkness and colossal failure. He pointed particular attention to the choice of running mate selected by the APC presidential candidate, Shettima. The Muslim/Muslim ticket of the APC was the red line, he said.

“The Muslim Muslim ticket awakened the sleeping majority”.

“We have seen the light now. We were in darkness”, said the elder stateman. He explained his exit from the APC was due to the injustices. “My people have seen the light” and are no longer going to be fooled for the old block of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] and the APC who have watched on as the marauding Fulani bandits killed, maimed and rendered many families permanently homeless.

“We have decided to vote overwhelming for Peter Obi. We will shock the APC and Nasiru El Rufai who thinks Peter Obi will only get 5 to 10% of the votes in the north east and north west. But I don’t want to join issues with El Rufai, he is just a frustrated chatterer. APC is undergoing distress and it can be seen in El Rufai’s outburst”. Babachir Lawal was responding to comments credited to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El Rufai where he called the Labor Party presidential candidate a nollywood actor that will only net 5% of the votes in the North.

Babachir Lawal added that Peter Obi’s popularity have grown steadily exponentially within the northern population both within the Christian and Muslim populations. It is no news that “the north is unhappy with the APC administration. Both Christians and Muslims”. He said, judging by internal polling, Peter Obi is likely to win in Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Adamawa, Kaduna States. “These were state we were previously targeting to win 25% but now we were expecting about 50 to 75% of the votes”.

As for the APC, Babachir Lawal explained the PDP have outmaneuvered them to win the hearts of the North East and North West. He said PDP is likely to win in Borno, Sokoto, Jigawa and other neighboring States, and will score big in Kano State. “Kwankwaso will win Kano and APC may not win in of any the States in the north”.

“Where Nigeria finds itself today, Peter Obi is the only candidate that has the blueprint to administer this country back on the right track. I am confident on that.”

“I have seen the light, you can repent when you see the light, I saw the light and repented. The light is Peter Obi; the darkness is the old system that used to govern us which is represented by both the PDP and APC. Same people, same agbada, same red caps, so Nigerians have seen the light not only me.

“In the life of a people that are so oppressed living under indescribable insecurity, poverty, ignorance, hunger and diseases, a time comes when they get fed up and little thing will just ignite the flame and there is conflagration. I can tell you Peter Obi is that conflagration in Nigeria because every Nigerian has come to realize there is no way we can continue the way we are going,” Lawal said.