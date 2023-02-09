Police Arrest Woman Extorting Money For PVCs

Advertisement

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has arrested the woman in a trending video allegedly extorting money before issuing voter cards to their owners.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This is contained in a statement by the command Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday in Enugu.

“Police detectives serving in the State Criminal Investigation Department of Enugu State Command on Jan. 31, 2023, arrested a female suspect, one Chinwendu Nnamani, 41.

“Nnamani was involved in the viral social media video clip in which she is seen and alleged to be selling INEC Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the sum of One Thousand Naira, at a Primary School in Emene, Enugu.

“Also arrested is one Nkiruka Patience Obinna, 38, identified as an INEC staff and alleged to have given the said PVCs to the first suspect for distribution to the actual owners.

“Investigation has been concluded, the case charged to court in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, and the suspects arraigned accordingly,” he said.

The police spokesman further said that the suspects were granted bail and the case adjourned to Feb.15 for further hearing.