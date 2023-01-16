Nnamdi Kanu Appreciates Soludo For His ‘Political Courage’

"He was happy that Governor saw the justice of the matter, which is that he has no business being detained, especially after the flurry of court orders and the UN intervention."

Advertisement

The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra [IPOB], Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has extended his appreciation to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo for his recent pronouncement requesting for his unconditional release.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu made his feeling known through one of his legal counsel in the person of Barrister Aloy Ejimakor who visited the IPOB leader today [January 16] at the holding cell of the Department of Security Services [DSS] in Abuja, federal capital territory [FCT].

Barrister Ejimakor made statement through his twitter handle and confirmed to 247ureports.com of his conversation with the leader of IPOB. The statement stated that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was appreciative of Soludo’s political courage in calling for his unconditional release.

See statement below:

–

Gov Soludo had made the pronouncement at an All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] rally in Awka, Anambra State where the APGA as a party, officially appointed the him [Soludo] as the national leader of the party. Soludo asked for the federal government of Nigeria to release Nnamdi Kanu to him – to enable him solve the insecurity issues in Anambra State.

However, in a puzzling reaction, the IPOB official press statement rejected the appeal made by the Anambra Governor.

Stay tuned