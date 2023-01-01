More Troubles As Bauchi Youths Boo APC Guber Candidate, Sadiq Abubakar

Advertisement

The gubernatorial campaign of the All Progressive Congress [APC] in Bauchi State may have suffered a debilitating blow to its faltering momentum as the APC gubernatorial candidate, Sadiq Abubakar campaigned around the communities of Bauchi State. Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from competent sources in Bauchi indicate the youths and larger population of Bauchi State have resolved on block rejection of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Sadiq Abubakar.

This is as the former military top aide to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was repeatedly booed in Bauchi State by youths and residents of Bauchi State at the many campaign-related stops over the last week.

At the Muda Lawal Market, the biggest market in Bauchi State – where a fire incident was recorded on Saturday December 31, 2022 and casualties were recorded – the APC gubernatorial candidate and his campaign team opted to visit the market site. Upon arrival, the crowd consisting largely of those affected by the fire incident took to the top of their voices to sound their rejection of the arrival of the APC gubernatorial candidate. Motions of displeasure and chants of Bamayi, Bamayi rented the air.

The APC gubernatorial candidate who had alighted from his vehicle with along with his campaign team – to address and commensurate with the market traders – quickly made “an about turn” and re-entered his sport utility vehicle and skidded out of the environment. As the APC gubernatorial campaign convoy ‘escaped’ the market scene, the youths put on a chase. It took the knee-jerk reaction of the security officials attached to the convoy to shake the youths away. No violence was recorded.

The same occurred in Kobi where the APC gubernatorial campaign train led by the gubernatorial candidate made a campaign stop at the campaign flag off of a State Assembly candidate of the APC for Bauchi Central, Comrade Aliyu Abdullahi Ilela. Sadique Abubakar’s arrival brought uniquely loud boos and chants of Bamayi from the crowd. The boos and chants of Bamayi did not subside until Sadique Abubakar left the campaign grounds.

According to an eyewitness who explained how Sadique is perceived by the populace in Bauchi State stated, “the people just don’t like him. We don’t like him.” The source continued to add that the former military appears “too distant” from the people of Bauchi State. “He was never with us. His method of going round with heavy armed security is causing him serious setbacks”. The pointed to the other gubernatorial candidates as different and more accessible. “Even the Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed does not move around with that type security. He is not the Governor and he is moving around with this type of security. What will happen if he becomes the Governor?”

He emphasized that the hatred for the APC gubernatorial candidate is growing by the day. He adds that his wife who is a current serving minister for the Buhari administration is not helping matters, rather “she is worsening things”. He source did not elaborate but he hinted at allegations of “abuse of office”.