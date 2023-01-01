Breaking News: Obasanjo Endorses Peter Obi In A New Year Letter To The Nation [Letter Enclosed]

Advertisement

The former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has written the nation a New Year letter addressed particularly to the youths of Nigeria calling on compatriots and friends to set aside the past and the sediments inherited from our parents and vote with Nigeria in mind.

In a 6-page letter, the former President called on the youths to stand up and be counted that the game of politics is a game numbers. And that youths of Nigeria have the numbers to determine who will be elected the next president of Nigeria.

Obasanjo provided the criteria he used to reach his conclusion. In the letter enclosed below he detailed the criteria – which he concluded that Peter Obi alone out of the contestant have the requirements to serve at the office of president at this dire time.

See letter in PDF form : Open letter by OBJ in preparation for the 2023 Elections.January 2023

See letter in JPEG form below: