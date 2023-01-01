LP inaugurates 47-member Obi-Datti campaign council in Bauchi

Advertisement

The Labour Party, Bauchi State chapter, has inaugurated a 47-member Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the state with Reverend Joshua Ray Maina and Dr. Abubakar Abdulrahman as State Coordinator and Chairman respectively.

Also inaugurated are a total of 123 state and local government coordinators.

Speaking during the inauguration at the LP Secretariat in Bauchi yesterday, Chairman of the party in the state, Barrister Husseini Saraki, urged the members of the campaign council to work together for the success of the party in the forthcoming election.

“We have the choice and opportunity to make the change we desire,” Saraki said, adding, “God’s willing, Labour Party will win Bauchi State and deliver Bauchi to our Presidential candidate and all Labour party candidates in the state.”

Speaking shortly after their inauguration, Chairman of the Obi-Datti Presidential Council, Dr Abubakar Abdulrahman, expressed confidence that the Labour party would record victory in the forthcoming election.

“The era of money politics is over. Nigerians are yearning for change and Mr Peter Obi is the answer,” he said.