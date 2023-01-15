Labour Party Tsunami Hits Ogbadibo as Hembe pledges LG autonomy, improved Healthcare at campaign rally

Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), in Benue state, Hon. Herman Hembe, has pledged immediate Local Government Autonomy once he is voted into office in the forthcoming elections.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Hembe, who made the pledge in Otukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state, was addressing an excited crowd at a campaign rally for the 2023 general elections.

He said he will run an open government by publishing list of workers on the government’s payrolls to enable the state ascertain the actual wage bill, fish out ghost workers and real state civil servants.

He thanked his teeming supporters for the acceptance given to Labour Party in the area saying his administration will focus on security, rural development, wealth creation and improvement of healthcare and education services.

He further stated that security of the state will not be subjected to political gameplay and media theatrics as he is determined to work with the traditional institution, community youths and government security apparatus to flush out killer herdsmen, recover occupied land, return IDPs to their homes and secure the entire state.

He noted that autonomy of the third tier of government will empower the executives at that level to spearhead the rural development programme; build rural roads, construct bridges and culverts, provide water, improve primary Healthcare and primary education; with the state government adequately augmenting the councils’ efforts.

Hembe also promised civil servants especially teachers, and pensioners that when elected, he will proffer systematic solutions to the issue of non payment of their salaries and pensions, as well as address the scourge of ghost workers to free IP funds for development.

While appealing to the people to give him their mandate, the federal lawmaker pledged to reduce the cost of governance by running a fiscal disciplined and prudent government.

He said the people must check the antecedents of those seeking their votes saying his track record of performance as Representative of Jechira Federal Constituency will speak for him as testament to his potential to fulfill his campaign promises when elected in March 2023.

Hembe called on Benue people to vote massively for Peter Obi for President, Hembe for Governor of Benue state, Joe Ojobo for Senator of Zone C, Ralph Otobo Odoh for Housenof Reps for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency and Hon. Matthew Ochigbo for state House of Assembly A, Ogbadibo State Constituency.