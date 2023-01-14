Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinian Militants Near Jenin

Advertisement

Palestinian militants were killed in an Israeli military operation near the Palestinian town of Jenin on Saturday.

According to unanimous reports from both sides, the Palestinian men fired shots from a moving car at Israeli soldiers, who returned fire.

The men, aged 23 and 24, were fatally wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Israeli army said the soldiers were on an anti-terrorist mission.

An M-16 rifle was found on the two attackers after the incident.

The Israeli soldiers were not injured.

Jenin is considered a Palestinian militant stronghold.

The situation in the West Bank has been very tense for a long time.

Since a series of attacks last year, Israel’s army has increased the frequency of its raids there.

This has repeatedly led to deadly confrontations.

So far this year, 12 Palestinians have been killed in connection with military operations or their own attacks.

Last year, 172 Palestinians were killed, the highest number since 2006.

Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other territories, in 1967.

Today, more than 600,000 Israeli settlers live there.

The Palestinians claim the territories for an independent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital.