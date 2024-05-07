Cameroonian Forces Smuggle Out Commander After Separatist Bomb Attack

The Rapid d’intervention Battalions, BIR, have reportedly smuggled its commander out from the headquarters after two explosives were fired by the Biafra separatist fighter group, Black Marine inside the BIR headquarters in Abana, the center of Bakassi Peninsula.

As at 6am, separatists stormed the area with three boats and fired severally with the intention of killing the commander of BIR.

It was gathered that the BIR Delta returned overwhelming fire after smuggling it’s commander out from the military base.

Local report says 9 BIR were killed in the attack

This is coming days after the G1 of the Dragon Fighter Marine was killed.