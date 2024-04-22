Wife Shoots Husband After Catching Him with Another Woman, Invites Police to Arrest Her

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 34-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Arevalo, has reportedly shot her husband, after she allegedly caught him with another woman.

The incident happened in Texas, USA, where the suspect also reportedly threatened to shoot the woman that she had caught her husband with, but did not carry out the threat.

According to sources, Arevalo after killing her husband, also took to her social media handle to announce that ‘he deserved it’. She was also said to have invited the police after committing the crime.

She was arrested by the Bryan Police Department when she called the police herself after wounding her husband with a gun.

When asked why she said so it, she said: “If you hadn’t guessed already, it’s because she caught him cheating on her with another woman.”

She also told police that she was aware she would end up in jail.

The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries, before being released from a hospital near to where the incident happened.

Arevalo was arrested after calling the police on herself, and booked at Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

She has since been charged with Aggravated Assault/Family Violence with a Deadly Weapon, and released on bond two days after her arrest.

She is currently waiting for a court date, which has not yet been set.

Reports suggest that Arevalo caught her husband red-handed with another woman, but sometimes you can discover cheating in a less direct way.

Megan McGee and her husband had been using a fitness app on their smartwatches to help them improve their fitness together.

These devices can show up a lot of data about your health and fitness, but like many of the devices we use they can also track your location.

Taking to TikTok, she shared: “I studied his running map on the Strava workout app and realized that he ran past, paused around, or ended at an address where a fellow Army girl lived.

“Their relationship had always given me a weird feeling and they were deployed together,” she said.

“Discovering these maps was the clue that confirmed my suspicions about their relationship — and the rest is history,” she added.

According to her, she noticed that the husband had been visiting the same place multiple times, before eventually putting two and two together and realising it was actually an affair.