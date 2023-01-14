Ebonyi Guber Race: Party Withdraws Candidate Suspension

Advertisement

The State Working Committee, (SWC) of the National Rescue Movement, NRM Ebonyi State chapter has withdrawn the suspension of its gubernatorial candidate, Comrade Tony Usulor who was suspended for his alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The state chapter of the party in a strong-worded letter dated December 9, 2023, duly signed by Hon. Comrade Stanley Ogodo O,(NRM State Chairman), and Pastor Mbam Ifeanyi, (NRM State Secretary) copied the National Chairman; National Rescue Movement, Abuja, and National Vice Chairman South East, the party said they have carefully looked at the enhanced matter hence they unanimously wrote the Candidate on the lifting of the said suspension.

“After extensive deliberation by the working committee (SWC) of our great party NRM, Ebonyi state chapter, in a meeting held on 9th of January, 2023, for the suspension of gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Tony Usulor on 13th December, 2022 for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

“Sequel to this, the party has carefully looked at the enhanced matter and we hereby write to notify Mr. Tony Usulor Governorship Candidate of NRM Ebonyi stated that the letter of suspension has been withdrawn on Thursday 13th of January, 2023. You are to carry on with your political consultations and other activities in line with our party guidelines.

“On this note, the party resolved and demand for your, campaign manifesto declaration of policies, campaign office, flag-off campaign timetable, and campaign schedules, this demand should be complied with within the next (seventh 7 days”. The letter concluded.