In Anambra, Police Reveal How Suspect Died in Awkuzu Police Custody

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has given more revelation on what really transpired that led to the unfortunate demise of a suspect in police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Annex Awkuzu.

Recall that reports started trending on the media, alleging that one of the three suspects, who were recently arrested and handed over to the State Command by the local vigilante operatives, died in the police net.

Some versions of the reports also allege that the suspect slumped and died after he was billed to pay the sum of ₦150,000 to the police, for him to be released on bail.

However, clearing the air on the issue, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement issued to newsmen Monday, debunked the claim that the suspect died shortly after he was charged ₦150,000 by the police.

His statement reads, “The suspects were arrested on 23/12/2022 by the vigilante operatives Awka and were handed over to Police at State CID, Annex, Awkuzu for further investigation.

“It is a case of armed robbery and not a case of two fighting as alleged. The complaint positively identified the three suspects. There were marks of violence and serious wounds on the body of the complaint as a result of the attack by the suspects. The suspect’s statements were taken and they all confessed to the crime. They were detained with others suspects in the cell.

“The other suspects while in custody revealed that as they were sleeping late Uchenna started acting abnormally. He screamed and hit his head on the wall before he slumped. The victim was taken to the hospital and he was confirmed dead by the doctor. No money was demanded or collected by the IPO or any policeman as attested by the deceased’s father.

“Unfortunately, the Twitter handler’s mendacious publication is aimed at inciting the public against the police. Therefore, the Command wishes to invite the Twitter handler @ada_mummyya to Anambra State Police Command by 11 am on Wednesday 11/1/2023 to come with evidence and witnesses of persons when the IPO demanded the sum one hundred and fifty thousand for bail. This will enable us to come out with facts about what transpired.

“…As we wait for the Tiwtter handler to come, we shall do an autopsy to find out the cause of the deceased’s death. Meanwhile, the case is still under investigation and more findings shall be made public soon.”