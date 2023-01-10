Ifeanyi Ararume Jnr Appeals Court Ruling Disqualifying Him As Labour Party Senatorial Candidate

Advertisement

Ifeanyi Araraume junior has appealed the judgement by a federal High court in Abuja sacking him as the Labour Party candidate for Imo North senatorial district.

The court in it’s judgement declared Okorondu Nwachukwu as the authentic LP candidate for Imo North senatorial district.

Following the court ruling Araraume, a former commissioner for commerce and industry in Imo State appealed the judgment and obtained a stay of execution order against the judgment on Monday.

A source close to Ararume told our correspondent that following the stay of execution, Araraume is still the Labour Party candidate for Imo North senatorial district.

He expressed confidence that the judgment would be upturned at the appellant court.