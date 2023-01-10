In Anambra, CP shares over N40m to families of dead police officers

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Twenty families of deceased police officers attached to the Anambra State Police Command have received a total of forty-three million, two hundred and eighty-nine thousand, four hundred and seventy-one naira, seventeen kobo (₦43,289,471.17k) as succor and welfare improvement package from the Nigeria Police.

According to statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson of State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the money, which was distributed to the families through the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme.

He said the Scheme is aimed at giving succor to the family of Police officers who died in active service and spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties, with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the Administration of the Force.

DSP Tochukwu further noted that, CP Echeng, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries in the state, thanked the Inspector-General of Police for his relentless efforts towards ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the Force and urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that will in turn, ameliorate the needs of the dependents left behind.

“The CP also noted that the Command had received similar cheques from the Inspector General of Police, and it was presented to the beneficiaries. The families thanked the Inspector-General of Police and pledge to make good use of the money,” DSP Ikenga said.