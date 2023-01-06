How Three People Were Murdered Separately In Bauchi – Police

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested four people who allegedly killed three three persons separately in Ningi Ganjuwa and Darazo local Government Areas of the State.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil told reporters in Bauchi that “Operatives attached to the command have arrested Nuhu Umar Usman ‘m’ aged 40yrs of Dangarfa Village via kyata Burra District Bauchi state.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect slept same room with his wife (Deceased) that night, the suspect had two wives and six children.

That there was an altercation between the wives, to the extent that the eldest son holds grudges against the father and threatened to harm him.

Prior to that incident, the eldest son threatened the father. This made the suspect load his Dane gun and kept beside him throughout the night waiting for the intruder, possibly his eldest son.”

Wakil said “Investigation revealed that on the 28th December 2022 at about 0200hrs while he was sleeping in the same room with his wife Ladi Nuhu ‘f’ aged 37yrs of the same address she went out of the room to ease herself.

On her way coming back to the room, the husband woke up and armed himself with a Dane gun upon hearing suspicious move close to his room and directly fired at her in the stomach. As a result, she sustained injury.

The victim was rushed to the General Hospital Burra, but certified dead by a medical doctor.”

Police Spokesman said In another development, the command has arrested Amina Guguwa f’ aged 50yrs of Miya village for killing her co-wife.

He said:Information available to the command revealed that on the 01st January 2023 Amina Koli (Deceased) ‘f’ aged 60yrs of Miya town was strangled to death by her co-wife following the physical confrontation.

Amina Guguwa ‘, the suspect criminally used force on the victim by strangulating her neck tight as a result she died on the spot”.

Wakil said “On receiving the report team of detectives were drafted and rushed to the scene where they evacuated the victim to the General Hospital Ganjuwa for a post-mortem examination where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.

He said investigation is in progress, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

Police Public Relations Officer said “The command has arrested Babangida Adamu ‘m’ aged 25yrs alongside his cohort Abubakar Adamu (AKA Ubale) ‘m’ aged 22yrs all of papa hamlet via Darazo LGA, Bauchi.

He said “On the 20th December 2022, Ibrahim Ahmadu ‘m’ aged 23yrs went to spray insecticide on his father’s Sesame seed (Ridi) farm killed by the suspects.”

Wakil Said “Investigation revealed that on Monday evening 20th December 2022, the suspects trespassed into the sesame seed (Ridi) farm with the intent to steal the farm produce.

After the suspects finished packing all the farm produce and were about to pack it into the sack, the victim who was sent by his father to spray insecticide appears on the farm and approached the suspects”.

“The victim turned back on sighting the suspects busy packing their farm produce. The suspect (Ubale) then gripped the victim and told him to stop. When the suspect stopped, Ubale (the suspect) asked the victim where was he going. The victim said he will not spray the insecticide anymore since (the suspects) already packed everything on the farm. In hearing this, Ubale called his cohort (Babangida) to kill the victim to avoid being apprehended.

They started struggling with the victim, then Ubale drew a knife which they found in possession of the victim, but Babangida has ambiguity whether to let the victim go or to kill him. While the Ubale boldly said they should go ahead and kill him because no one was looking at them and they will deny committing the act when apprehended. Ubale held the legs of the victim, while Babangida gripped the head and hands of the victim with his knee put the knife on the neck region and cut off the throat of the victim, and later abandoned him in a pool of his blood.”

He Saud “On receipt of the information, detectives attached to Darazo Police Divisional headquarter swung into action and arrested two suspects in connection with the case and currently.

All the arrested suspects confessed to their culpability in the commission of the crime.”

Wakil said While commiserating with the victim’s family, the Commissioner of Police CP Aminu Alhassan directed that all the suspects be charged to court on completion of the investigation.”