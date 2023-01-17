De- Listing Of PDP Candidates By INEC, Falsehood/Mere Propaganda – Onyike

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Director, Media and Publicity of PDP Guber Candidate, Ifeanyi Odii, Ebonyi state chapter, has said the report on Delisted PDP Candidates by INEC, is false.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In a Press Release issued Tuesday by the Director, Abia Onyike, he alleged that the false report is the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Onyike further said the circulated report is a fabrication already disowned by INEC.

The letter read;

Our attention has been drawn to the fake news being circulated by some sections of the press and the social media saying that the names of Ebonyi PDP Candidates have been delisted in the INEC portal based on what they termed as “Court Order”.

The report being circulated by these elements is their own fabrication which INEC has already disowned. The report should therefore be disregarded.

It is well known by all and sundry that the issue of Ebonyi State PDP Governorship Primaries had been finally settled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria which upheld the nomination of Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the authentic Governorship candidate of PDP for the 2023 elections.

We hereby call on our teeming supporters and the general public to ignore the mischievous publications and continue their preparations for the 2023 general elections.

Those behind this falsehood are merely looking for a temporary relief, based on their fear of the PDP candidates, especially the Governorship candidate of the party, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.