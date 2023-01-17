Imo PDP Denies Gov Uzodinma’s Allegations Insists He Knows About The Attack On Ikenga

Advertisement

The PDP in Imo state has reacted to Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Comment On Ikenga Ugochinyere’s Attack saying the party is more convinced that the government is responsible

The party in a statement has asked the Governor to quickly explain to Nigerians the role of his regime in the attack on Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, PDP Candidate For Ideato Federal Constituency.

Reacting to the attack on Ugochinyere, Governor Uzodinma accused the PDP candidate of violating an agreement which he allegedly reached with unknown gunmen. Uzodinma also claimed to have known of some meetings between Ikenga’s and the unknown gunmen. He alleged that the agreement was to make sure elections would not hold in the South East. According to Senator Uzodinma, it was Ikenga’s breach of the agreement that led to the attack.

PDP says the Governor’s comment on the matter has not just betrayed his sympathy for the attackers but has also exposed the depth of his knowledge of the attack prior to its execution.

Imo PDP, therefore, insists that this watery defense put up by Uzodinma has further strengthened general belief that he has serious questions to answer over the attack on Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The party therefore reiterate its earlier call for the immediate disbandment of Ebubeagu outfit and urge security agencies to investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice without any further delay.

It could be recalled that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, a motorcade of three vehicles conveying gunmen, arsonists and bombers stormed the residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere, at his hometown in Akokwa. Three persons were shot dead. Among them was an uncle to Ikenga.

Over thirty vehicles and houses were burnt to ashes.