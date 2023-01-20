Court Orders Unconditional Release Of Samsudeen Musa, Unlawfully Detained Lawyer, Release Of His Belongings, Awards N10m Against Police

Advertisement

By Lateef Taiwo

An Abuja High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to release the belongings of a Kano based lawyer, Shamsudeen Musa (AKA Kainuwa) unconditionally.

Musa whose detention by the police was declared by Hon. Justice Eleojo Enenche of the FCT High Court as being unlawful, unconstitutional, illegal and a violation of his fundamental human rights as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution, was awarded the sum of 10 million Naira as compensation for his unlawful, unconstitutional arrest and detention.

The court also ordered that 2.8 million naira; 181,000 naira and the Lexus jeep which the police unduly collected from the Lawyer be refunded and released to him immediately.

Recalls that the said lawyer, Shamsudeen Musa was detained by the police for about 105 days of last year, for services rendered to a client in his professional capacity, on the allegation that the professional fees paid him were proceeds from fraud. A statement by another lawyer, Abu Ruqqayah which was made available to this medium in 2022, revealed that the FCT High Court had on July, 25th 2022 granted Musa bail but the police had flagrantly ignored the order.