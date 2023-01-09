Campaign rallies: KNSG urges political parties to utilize stadium, other facilities

Advertisement

As part of its avowed commitment to ensure a level plying for all political parties in the state, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, has said that as citizens, the opposition elements have right to use of public property for the conduct of campaign rallies.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results Loading ... Loading ...

The state commissioner for information and internal affairs and spokesperson, Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, who gave the assurance in a statement on Monday, however, said that the parties could only have access to facilities such as the stadium, if they have clearance from security agencies on safe use of the facilities.

He said the state government remain consistent on its policy of giving equal right as mark of its respect for democratic ideals.

The statement added that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed that the facilities be made available to the political parties and called on them to always ensure proper use of the facilities and guard against any damage to them.

He also expressed the hope that the parties conduct their campaign rallies peacefully.