Bakin Zuwo fumes as Kwankwaso, Abba move with thugs in Kano airport

…Laments intimidation towards wife of the Director General of DSS by the thugs

The Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and son of former Kano state Governor, Honourable Farouk Sabo Bakin Zuwo has advised the security agencies in Kano to as a matter of urgency, immediately bar the Presidential and guber candidates of NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf from moving thugs into Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Zuwo stressed that the airport is a security concerned setting, asserting that a slight derail can result in a security breach that can taint the good image of the state and nation at large in front of international communities

In a statement issued to newsmen on Monday, Bakin Zuwo laments that if the advice offered to stop the duo from moving thugs into the airport is not put into implementation as requested will lead to an unhealthy confrontation with men and officers working at the airport.

Noting that, thugs don’t have regard for established protocols and as such can easily break it.

Zuwo noted that, by extension, innocent travellers will be highly scared to run activities at the airport due to presence of the thugs.

Sabo laid an example with the instance of the rude attitude exhibited by thugs of the NNPP Governorship candidate to the innocent wife of the Director General of DSS on Sunday at the airport is an indication of intimidation planned by Kwankwaso’s loyalists to government officials and security officials.

Farouk recalled many scenarios that involved Kwankwaso supporters intimidating top government officials at the Airport in Kano including the minister of the digital economy, Professor Isa Pantami, former governor of Jigawa State Alhaji Sule Lamido, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje among others

According to him, security personnel need to immediately commence a probe into this unpleasant situation planned by the supporter of the NNPP Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He said those involved in Kwankwasiyya manhandling at the airport were innocent citizens of the country and security agencies need to take action to avoid its repeat.

Faruk pulled the curtain by reiterating the need for security agencies to bar the attitude of the NNPP, warning that at these trying times when a party is to pull its citizens closer and show them love, but otherwise is the case.

“Intimidation and scaring of citizens will further discredit a party in the eyes of voters rather than uplift it” he said