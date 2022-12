Advertisement



Tyson Fury’s hopes of fighting Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title clash have taken a huge blow.

That’s after the WBA ordered the Ukrainian to to face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois instead.

Fury and Usyk were previously looking to fight each other this month before talks collapsed.

The Gypsy King then failed to secure a bout against Anthony Joshua.

And he ended up sparring old chum Derek Chisora instead.

Fury is now thought to be hell-bent on facing Usyk next year.