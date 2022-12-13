How Morocco can pull off historic shock against holders France in World Cup semi-final but they have one major weakness

Advertisement



Everyone loves an underdog and football fans have been treated to one of the greatest Cinderella stories in World Cup history.

Morocco flew under the radar during the group phase.

In a four-team tussle which included Canada, Croatia and Belgium, Walid Regragui’s men finished top with seven points from nine.

It’s no coincidence that Morocco are doing well either.

The African giants have conceded just one goal at the entire tournament, which was an own goal against Canada in a 2-1 win.

The Atlas Lions have already put Belgium, Spain, and Portugal to the sword and became the first team from the continent to reach the World Cup semi-finals, a truly remarkable feat.

Morocco are just one more victory away from booking their place in the final and the possibilty of winning the whole thing.

However, a colossal obstacle stands in the way in the reigning World Cup champions France.

Les Bleus are aiming to become only the third team to win the tournament back-to-back, while Didier Deschamps can cement himself as one of just two managers to win multiple World Cup titles.

Here are three key tactical areas where this clash between France and Morocco can be won and lost.