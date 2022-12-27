Transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo medicals ahead of $75million-a-year move

Advertisement



Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of a $75million-a-year transfer, CBS Sports reports.

The Saudi Arabian club are looking to complete the signing of the 37-year-old in January.

Ronaldo is still without a club since his contract was cancelled by Manchester United last month.

Al Nassr have been frontrunners for Ronaldo’s signature, with agent Jorge Mendes having failed to find suitors in Europe.

Optimism is high in Riyadh that they will secure the signing of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, in what would be viewed as a major coup for football in the region.

Such is the confidence at Al Nassr that they have booked accommodation for Ronaldo and his entourage.

It is understood that the broad terms of Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr have already been agreed and it is up to him whether he wishes to conclude the formalities of the move.