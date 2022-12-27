The greatest player in my lifetime – Klopp picks between Messi, Ronaldo

Advertisement



Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has hailed Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi as “the greatest player of his lifetime”.

Klopp also admitted he was happy to see Argentina winning the 2022 World Cup.

With Messi adding the title that has so far eluded him, the German feels he has edged the GOAT crown ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Argentina deserved it. When you saw the team and the country celebrating, then it probably hit the country in difficult times.

“I am really happy for them, they waited for a long time.

“The greatest footballer in my lifetime, Lionel Messi, the way he plays football in this age should give a hint at how long footballers can perform at the top level,” Klopp told reporters.