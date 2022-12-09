Soludo Mourns as Anambra Buries 3rd Lawmaker in 7 Months

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a period of mourning and sober reflection as Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, joined others to bid farewell to a former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Nnamdi Okafor, who began his last journey today in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The well-attended burial ceremony was greeted with created an ambience of sorrow as many came to sympathize the Anambra State House of Assembly and the family of the former lawmaker, who was not just young but the third state lawmaker to be buried in Anambra in just barely 7 months.

His burial ceremony was coming just few months after those of Hon. Okey Okoye (Okey Do Okey) who was representing Aguata Constituency II in the State House of Assembly before he was abducted (alongside his aide, Mr. Cyril Chiegboka) on May 15 this year by unknown gunmen who eventually beheaded him; and another (physically challenged) former member of the House, Hon. Nelson Achukwu, who was similarly abducted on June 9 this year in his hometown, Ukpor, Nnewi South, by unknown gunmen, who also eventually beheaded him even after collecting ₦15m ransom from his family for his release.

Recall that the third and recently-buried lawmaker, Mr. Nnamdi Okafor, who was representing Awka South Constituency I in the State House of Assembly, shockingly slumped and died in a Hotel in South Africa on August 23, 2022.

The 53-year old was also the Majority Leader of the 7th Assembly prior to his death.

Speaking at the burial mass of the ex-lawmaker, which held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka; Governor Soludo described his demise as a loss to the State.

According to the Governor, the lawmaker lived a principled and impactful life and made outstanding contributions to the betterment of humanity and development of state, the country and the society at large.

“We mourn Nnamdi and commiserate with his family. But we also celebrate him because he lived an impactful life…

“During his years in public service, he served Anambra well. The laws he passed and all contributions he made remain a source of encouragement. May his soul rest in peace!

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on everyone to take care of their health,” Soludo said.

Earlier in his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor reminded the people that everybody has limited time on earth, and urged everyone to use their time wisely and impactfully to serve God and humanity, being mindful that there is also life after death.

Members of the Anambra State House of Assembly had earlier held a valedictory session for the former on Tuesday at the State House, presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor.

The lawmakers, during the valedictory session, took their turns to eulogise and recount their encounters with the deceased lawmaker.