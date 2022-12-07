Police recover double barrel gun, Motorcycles in Bauchi 

Advertisement



From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command have recovered double barrel gun and two Bajaj Motorcycles.

SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Anipr Police Public Relations Officer, of the Command stated this in a statement distributed to reporters in Bauchi, He said “On 02/12/2022 at about 5:30pm information received from a reliable source that, some suspected hoodlums’ numbers not ascertained were sighted around Yalo village Alkaleri LGA, riding on motorcycles in the bush along cattle route nearest Yankari Forest.”

Wakil said “on the strength of the information, a team of detectives and local hunters led by DPO Alkaleri Division immediately swung into action and engaged the hoodlums. Consequently, the hoodlums run into nearby bushes with possible gun wounds and abandoned one locally made double barrel gun and two unregistered Bajaj motorcycles”.

He said Patrol of the area is being intensified to arrest the culprits and appeal to public to report anyone seen with gunshots wound to the nearest Police Station.